Opportunity for investors to buy industrial plots in UP, Yogi government is doing ‘e-auction’ in these cities

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has taken an important decision to make Uttar Pradesh a one trillion dollar economy. Under this, the government will conduct an ‘e-auction’ of industrial plots on July 13. Through this, where the biggest need of the investors will be fulfilled, industrial development will also gain momentum.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, under this step, industrial plots will be auctioned in Lucknow, Kanpur, Trans Delhi Signature City, Ayodhya, Agra, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi and Aligarh. All preparations have been completed for this. This is a golden opportunity for investors to get their projects off the ground.

Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPCIDA) has prepared this auction on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It is being told that under this, plots will be auctioned for a total of 154 industrial plots, three group residential plots, one nursing home, one weighing bridge, eight warehouses.

UP: People used to get scared in the name of Mau and Shamli, medical college being opened today, said in Lucknow – CM Yogi Adityanath

To participate in this auction which is going to be held on July 13 in the state, the application, catalog downloading, document filing and fee submission processes including downloading have already been completed online. To facilitate the bidding process, the base pricing of all these proposed plots and rooms has also been fixed. Based on this the bid will be placed during the auction process.

It is being told that in view of the e-auction, the highest base prices have been kept for industrial plots in Trans Delhi Signature City, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi and Agra, many of which are worth crores.

Most of the industrial plots have been listed for bidding along with their base price in the divisional areas of Aligarh, Bareilly and Ayodhya. According to UPCIDA officials, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is trying to make Uttar Pradesh a one trillion dollar economy and rapid efforts are being made in this direction. E-auction is also a part of this.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Kq8bmSXXqY)