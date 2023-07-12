Opposition adamant on Tejashwi Yadav’s resignation in Bihar Assembly, then threw chair in the House, proceedings adjourned till tomorrow

Bihar Assembly (Bihar Assembly) Once again there was a huge uproar by the BJP. Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav during the Question Hour (Tejashwi Yadav) was strongly opposed by the opposition. As soon as the Deputy Chief Minister stood up to answer the question related to the Rural Works Department, the BJP MLAs went straight to the well. After this they started protesting by showing the poster. BJP MLAs are adamant on Tejashwi’s resignation. After this, the Speaker ordered Marshall to collect the posters from the BJP MLAs. After this, the MLA started hurling the chair kept near the reporting table in the well. The speaker warned the BJP MLAs. He said that he can take action on such conduct. Seeing the increasing uproar, the Speaker has adjourned the proceedings of the House till 11 am on Thursday.

Half a dozen people of Lalu family involved in corruption: Sushil Modi

Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi said that Lalu Prasad got power by misleading the poor and backward and misused it only to create wealth. His family is among the most corrupt political families of the country. Bihar is ashamed of this. He said that Tejashwi Yadav neither completed his studies, nor did any job, nor did his parents have any ancestral property. In such a situation, he should tell how he became the owner of 52 valuable properties at the age of 33. Mr. Modi said that Tejashwi Yadav had given crores of land to AK Info System Pvt. How to buy for only one lakh rupees

CM should resign from chargesheeted Tejashwi Yadav: Vijay Sinha

Leader of the opposition in the assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Where did Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s principle of zero tolerance on corruption, crime and communalism go? Why is Nitish Kumar, who resigned from ministers like former Chief Minister Jitan Ram, Mevalal Chowdhary, Manju Verma and Kartikeya, not taking the resignation from the chargesheeted Tejashwi Yadav today just after the FIR was registered. Mr. Sinha, who interacted with reporters in his chamber located in the assembly premises, said that there is a clear order of the Supreme Court that the minister against whom the charge sheet is being filed cannot be a part of the cabinet.

