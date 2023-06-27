Opposition broke down when PM Modi attacked UCC in MP, Owaisi to Congress gave this statement

New Delhi : India’s politics heated up when Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the opposition on the issue of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) at the ‘Mera Booth Sabse Saubhag’ program organized by the BJP in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Now the entire opposition has broken down regarding UCC and leaders of different political parties are retaliating in many ways. Some are reminding Prime Minister Modi and the central government of unemployment, poverty, price rise and Manipur violence, while some are talking about the fundamental rights mentioned in Article 29 of the Indian Constitution.

Manipur has been burning for 60 days: Congress

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on Uniform Civil Code in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said why he (Prime Minister Modi) does not talk about unemployment, poverty, price rise and the situation in violence-hit Manipur. He said that Manipur has been burning since 60 days and he did not appeal even once to establish peace in Manipur. Prime Minister Modi is talking such things to divert attention from all these issues.

Marriage is a contract in Islam: Asaduddin Owaisi

At the same time, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said in Hyderabad that why the Prime Minister has so much love for Pakistan? They should change the software of their thinking. What do Indian Muslims have to do with Pakistan and Egypt? Are you underestimating them and underestimating them? This is an anti-national thing. He said that the Prime Minister needs to understand that Article 29 is a fundamental right. I think the Prime Minister did not understand this. There is talk of secularism in the constitution. In Islam marriage is a contract, in Hindus it is a marriage for birth. Will you mix them all? They consider India’s diversity a problem.

Will not allow the Constitution to be changed: Muslim Personal Law Board

Further, in response to PM Modi’s remarks on Uniform Civil Code, Congress leader and executive member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board Arif Masood said that the Prime Minister should remember that he has taken oath on the Constitution drafted by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar . All sections of the country have faith in the Constitution and will not allow it to be changed.

PM Modi bluntly on Uniform Civil Code – Vote bank hungry people are misusing UCC

Politics of religious polarization for vote bank: KC Tyagi

On the other hand, Janata Dal United (JDU) leader KC Tyagi said that this (Uniform Civil Code) is a topic on which all political parties and all stakeholders should talk. BJP only does vote bank politics, due to which there is religious polarization. At the same time, Bihar government minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said that in the report given by the Law Commission constituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he has not justified the Uniform Civil Code. It has been said in the report that it is not required in this country.