‘Opposition has no leader, no policy and intention’, JP Nadda taunts on opposition meeting

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi have reached Bengaluru for the joint opposition meeting. He was welcomed by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and other senior party leaders. Here, on the meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru, BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the meeting of opportunists and power-hungry leaders is going to take place. Such an alliance of opportunists is not good for the present and future of India. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is going to Bengaluru to attend the opposition meeting instead of staying in Delhi to provide relief to the flood affected people.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said that along with BJP workers, Leftists and Congress workers were also killed in Bengal violence. But Congress and Sitaram Yechury are not saying anything on Bengal violence. Congress and CPI and CPM are silent on the people drowned in floods in Delhi, murder of democracy in Bengal, dictatorship and autocracy. Now the same opportunistic alliance is being found in Bengaluru. Here, on the opposition meeting, Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal President Upendra Kushwaha said that there is no other option for Narendra Modi till 2024. When there is no talk in front of the public with a concrete agenda, till then where will any alternative be seen.

On the unity of the opposition parties, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that on the one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a “tested” leadership and on the other, the Congress has a “dagger of deceit”. BJP President JP Nadda said that NDA is an ideal alliance which is not for power, but to serve the people and strengthen India. The opposition has no leader, no policy and intention, and no decision-making power.

26 like-minded political parties involved in the meeting

Let us tell you that a total of 26 like-minded political parties are also participating in the meeting of the opposition. National President of RJD and former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav left Patna airport some time ago to attend the meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru. National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah has arrived to attend the meeting of opposition parties to be held in Bengaluru, Karnataka. PDF chief Mehbooba Mufti will also attend the meeting of the opposition.

BJP attack on Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal will also attend the opposition meeting to be held in Bengaluru. BJP has targeted CM Kejriwal. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is going to Bengaluru to attend the opposition meeting instead of staying in Delhi to provide relief to the flood affected people. He should have stayed with the people of Delhi now. Let us tell you that after the rise in the water level of Yamuna in the country’s capital, many areas were submerged. After this, the BJP strongly attacked the Kejriwal government of Delhi.

Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee will be seen in the meeting

On the meeting of the opposition party, Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M) said that the country has a secular, democratic and republican character, so it is necessary to maintain this character and today this character is being attacked due to the Modi government, so to avoid it Modi government or BJP has to be removed. This issue will be important in the meeting. Be aware that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also going to attend the meeting of opposition parties. Trinamool’s All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will also be seen with him. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief Blitz Stalin and party MP TR Balu have reached Bengaluru for the opposition meeting.

What did Pawan Kheda say about the opposition meeting and the Delhi Ordinance?

Congress leader Pawan Kheda has said that there is no relation between these two things (opposition meeting and Delhi ordinance). The Congress party has always stood in defense of the federal structure. The Congress party has always been opposing the misuse of the governor and lieutenant governor by the BJP. In response to a question, he said that I think the question should be changed now because in the last 9 years the country has become a victim of face. Now the question should be what will be the issues?… I can say with assurance that Narendra Modi will be the last example of cult politics because he has made people upset.

What did Akhilesh Yadav say

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that I am happy that after Patna the meeting is going to be held in Bengaluru and 2/3rd people are going to defeat BJP. I hope that this time the people of the country will defeat the BJP badly.