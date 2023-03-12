Opposition holds rally against high gas tariffs in Moldova

In Moldova, the opposition, outraged by high gas prices, held a rally on Sunday, March 12.

In Chisinau, clashes are now taking place between policemen and a column of thousands of protesters, an Izvestia correspondent reports.

“Police on the eve warned of a possible provocation. The organizers, in turn, insist on the exclusively peaceful nature of the action,” he says.

Now 54 protesters have been detained, the Moldovan police said.

On February 20, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that for the first time in history, the republic does not depend on one source of natural gas supplies. She stressed that “Western partners have helped us fund programs such as the Energy Vulnerability Fund.” In addition, Sandu linked the difficulties in Moldova with the events in Ukraine.

A day earlier, a large-scale rally took place in Chisinau. The protesters demanded to stop the rise in prices in the country. According to them, tariffs for gas and heating have increased eight times. The protesters carried banners calling for Sandu and the new prime minister, Dorin Recean, to resign.

In Moldova, there is a state of emergency, which was established against the backdrop of problems with a shortage of gas and a rise in the price of energy resources. On February 4, it was extended for 60 days.

Last December, the Moldovan government ordered the National Energy Regulatory Agency (ANRE) to revise electricity tariffs due to a significant increase in the cost of natural gas.

In November, Sandu predicted that Moldova would face a worsening energy and economic crisis.

Against the backdrop of the energy crisis in the country, there have been active protests for several months.