Opposition Meeting: 24 parties will participate in the opposition meeting, Kejriwal’s party AAP has put such a condition

Issued with the aim of giving a tough challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections opposition solidarity As part of the exercise, 24 parties will participate in the next opposition meeting to be held in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18.

Opposition unity got strength of nine more parties

In the last meeting of opposition parties held in Patna on June 23, 15 political parties had participated. Compared to that, this time nine more political parties will also be a part of the meeting of opposition parties.

Sonia Gandhi may also attend the meeting of opposition parties

Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi Can also attend the dinner organized for opposition leaders on 17 July. Sources said that after the meeting of the dinner leaders on July 17, there will be a formal discussion on a separate day in which further strategy can be decided regarding the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

All these parties can participate in the meeting

According to sources, MDMK, KDMK, VCK, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Forward Bloc, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Kerala Congress (Mani) will also attend the meeting of opposition parties.

AAP has put a condition for attending the meeting of opposition parties

24 political parties are going to attend the opposition meeting, they have about 150 Lok Sabha members. The Aam Aadmi Party has also been invited to the meeting of the opposition. The Aam Aadmi Party had recently said that if the Congress does not clarify its position on the Centre’s ordinance related to Delhi, then it will not be a part of any meeting in which the Congress is present.