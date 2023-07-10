Opposition Meeting: Meeting of opposition parties will be held in Bengaluru on this day, Sonia Gandhi will also participate

After the grand gathering of opposition parties in Patna, the second round of meeting is now expected to be held in Bengaluru. The meeting will be held on 17 and 18 July. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Monday that the former Congress President Sonia Gandhi Will also be present. It is known that keeping in mind the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the first meeting of the opposition parties was held on June 23 in Patna, Bihar.

Kharge will also participate in the meeting of opposition parties along with Sonia Gandhi

DK Shivakumar said, a meeting of the leaders of all the opposition parties of the country will be held on July 17 and 18, as has already been announced. All the leaders are going to come. Mallikarjun Kharge has requested Sonia Gandhi to attend the meeting. We have received a message that she will attend the meeting.

Sharad Pawar had said earlier, there will be a meeting of opposition parties on July 13 and 14.

Earlier Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar had said that the next meeting of the opposition would be held in Bengaluru on July 13-14. Since those dates were clashing with assembly sessions in some states, it was rescheduled to July 17 and 18.

Congress to hold silent protest on July 12 against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification

Karnataka Congress President Shivakumar said the party under the leadership of Kharge has decided to hold silent ‘protests’ at all state headquarters on July 12 against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha. He said, I do not want to speak about the court’s decision, but we condemn the political conspiracy going on against Rahul Gandhi to eliminate him politically. Shivakumar said, covering the face with a black cloth, a protest will be held at Freedom Park in Bengaluru from 10 am to 4 pm.