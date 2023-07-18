opposition meeting mission 2024 discussed joint program sealed know on which issues the opposition parties will talk today prt

Strategy discussed in dinnerEarlier, the leaders of the opposition parties in Bengaluru had discussed informally on the occasion of dinner on Monday, the first day of the two-day meeting. In their discussion, the opposition parties tried to give the message that they are united against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bihar Chief Minister and top Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar were present at the meeting on the first day. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Soren Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and some other leaders attended.