Opposition meeting to be held in Bihar got a shock from UP, Mayawati targeted, Jayant Chaudhary also distanced himself

Lucknow: To defeat the BJP in 2024, the general meeting of the opposition parties will be held at the official residence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Ane Marg from 11.30 am. Leaders of all major opposition parties of the country are to attend this meeting. The BSP, the main opposition party of Uttar Pradesh, has not only shied away from the meeting but has termed Nitish Kumar’s efforts as a failed experiment. After Mayawati, RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary is another big name who has distanced himself from Patna.

Nitish Kumar’s effort ‘Dil mile na mile, keep shaking hands’

BSP national president Mayawati said that the meeting of opposition parties called by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on Friday is an example of ‘dil mile na mile, haath milate rahiye’ and living together without consensus. The BSP supremo has taken a dig at the efforts of JDU leader Nitish Kumar. The Patna meeting of the opposition camp to discuss the possibilities of forming an anti-BJP alliance for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 gives more meaning to the proverb ‘Ram in the mouth, knife in the side’

Congress-BJP no one has the ability to implement the constitution

Mayawati says that Congress, BJP and other similar parties do not have the capacity to implement Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar’s “humanist and egalitarian” constitution. It would have been better if these parties had tried to remove lack of education, communal frenzy, caste hatred, unemployment and other social and economic evils. He further said that the 80 parliamentary seats in UP are the key to electoral success.

Opposition should fix priority first then prepare for Loksabha election

Looking at the attitude of the opposition parties, it does not seem that they are serious about their cause. He said, “Without setting priorities, will there be necessary changes in the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections?” Mayawati bluntly said that it does not seem from the attitude of the opposition parties that they are serious and truly concerned about their cause here.

RLD chief wrote a letter to CM Nitish

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary is also not attending the meeting of opposition parties to be held in Patna on 23 June. The RLD chief has also written a letter to CM Nitish Kumar in this regard. However, this step of Rashtriya Lok Dal President Jayant Chaudhary is being seen as a blow to the meeting of opposition parties. expressed his inability to attend the meeting. In the letter written by the RLD president to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the reason for not reaching Patna for the previously scheduled programs has been given. It is being speculated in the politics of Uttar Pradesh that SP President Akhilesh Yadav is attending the meeting. Jayant Chaudhary is doing this to express his displeasure with Akhilesh Yadav.

