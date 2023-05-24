Opposition parties boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament House, joint statement of 19 parties released

Parliament New Building Inauguration: The ongoing ruckus regarding the inauguration of the new building of Parliament has deepened. Earlier there was protest regarding the inauguration but it has turned into boycott. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate the new building of Parliament on 28 May. On the other hand, the opposition parties are demanding that the new building should be inaugurated by President Draupadi Murmu. Regarding this matter, the opposition parties have made up their mind to boycott the inauguration ceremony.

19 opposition parties of the country have agreed to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building. To boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28, these parties issued a joint statement saying that when the soul of democracy has been sucked out of Parliament, we do not find any value in the new building.

19 opposition parties issue a joint statement to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on 28th May, saying "When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from the Parliament, we find no value in a new building." pic.twitter.com/7p7lk9CNqq

— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023



Controversy started with Rahul Gandhi’s tweet: Many leaders are talking about boycotting the inauguration of the new building of Parliament House. This controversy started with a tweet by Rahul Gandhi. In fact, on May 21, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted that the new Parliament House should be inaugurated by the President. After this, many leaders demanded that the Parliament House should be inaugurated by the President only. Now the matter has reached to boycott.

Several opposition parties tweeted: In this episode, Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut tweeted that all opposition parties have decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament House on May 28 and we will do the same. The Nationalist Congress Party has also tweeted that NCP will not attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament House, the party has decided to stand with other like-minded opposition parties on this issue. DMK has also made it clear that it will boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

#WATCH , All parties have decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on 28th May and we will also do the same: Uddhav Thackeray opposition faction leader Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/mvQNO0ib0h

— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023



Congress also protested: The Congress is also engaged in besieging the government regarding the inauguration of the new Parliament building. On Monday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had said that not calling the President on the occasion of foundation stone laying and inauguration is an insult to democracy. Congress is preparing a strategy whether to boycott or not. At the same time, the Aam Aadmi Party has also announced the boycott of the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament House.