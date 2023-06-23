opposition parties meeting papu yadav said meeting is to save country from bjp mdn

Opposition Parties Meeting Patna: The whole country is eyeing the general meeting of opposition parties to be held in Bihar’s capital Patna today. Many leaders including Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Mamata Banerjee, Blitz Stalin have reached Patna to attend this meeting. Whereas, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge along with Uddhav Thackeray are about to reach. Meanwhile, a big statement of Pappu Yadav, National President of Jan Adhikar Party has come to the fore. He said that this is not a meeting of the country’s opposition, this meeting is for the lives and safety of 140 crore people of the country. The meeting is against always looking at Bihar with disrespect and is off to a good start. Congress is the only party which can defeat BJP, no one can defeat BJP by staying away from Congress in the country.