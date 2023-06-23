Opposition Parties Meeting: Poster war in Bihar on opposition unity meeting, Rahul Gandhi told ‘Devdas’

Opposition Parties Meeting In PatnaPoster war has started in Bihar before the meeting of opposition unity. Posters have been put up by the workers of different parties. The parties are fiercely targeting each other. Now a new ruckus has started with BJP’s poster. In fact, a poster has been put up outside the Bihar BJP state office, in which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been shown as Devdas. The dialogue of the film is also written in the poster.

Shahrukh Khan’s picture has been placed on the top of the poster. Whereas, below is the picture of Rahul Gandhi. It is written in it Shahrukh Khan Reel Life Devdas, whereas, Real Life Devdas is written with Rahul Gandhi. The dialogue in the poster reads: Mamta didi said leave Bengal, Kejriwal said leave Delhi and Punjab, Lalu Nitish said leave Bihar, Akhilesh said leave Uttar Pradesh, Stalin said leave Tamil Nadu, that day is not far When everyone together will say Congressmen (Rahul) should leave politics.

Aam Aadmi Party’s state spokesperson Bablu Prakash has denied the controversial posters of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being put up at many places in Patna. He said that in the joy of the party’s national leader coming to Patna, the workers had put up posters on the streets, but as part of a political conspiracy, a poster of Arvind Kejriwal was put up, in which the controversial statement was written. After getting the information on Thursday morning, the party The workers removed that poster, but the party has nothing to do with the person who put up this poster. He is not even a primary member of the party.

