Opposition parties will not participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament House! TMC and CPI boycott

New Delhi: Leaders of several political parties have decided to boycott the ceremony to be held on May 28 amid the demand of the opposition to inaugurate the new Parliament House from the President. Several opposition parties, including the Congress, have demanded that the new building of Parliament be inaugurated by President Draupadi Murmu.

Opposition can issue a joint statement

Sources said leaders of like-minded opposition parties discussed the issue and a joint statement would be issued soon by the leaders of various opposition parties in the House announcing a joint boycott of the inauguration programme. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress and the Communist Party of India (CPI) said they would not attend the inauguration programme. Sources said a final decision will be taken by the political parties on Wednesday after receiving the formal invitation for the event.

TMC and CPI decided not to attend the inauguration ceremony

Trinamool’s leader in the Rajya Sabha, Derek O’Brien tweeted, “Parliament is not just a new building; It is an establishment with age old traditions, values, precedents and rules – it is the foundation of Indian democracy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not understand this. For him, the inauguration of the new building on Sunday is all about me, myself. So keep us out of it.” CPI general secretary D Raja also said that his party would not participate in the inauguration ceremony.

Opposition will decide to boycott the ceremony on Wednesday

As soon as the “soft copies” of the invitation were received by the Members of Parliament, they started discussing the issue. Opposition sources indicated that most parties are of the view that they should stay away from the ceremony in unison, but a final decision on the issue would be taken on Wednesday. Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh alleged that the government has insulted President Murmu and the entire tribal community by keeping him away from the ceremony. He said, “Your Excellency the President, who has risen from a humble background to reach here, why is she being insulted? Is the insult happening because she comes from a tribal community or is there no election in her state (Odisha)?

Appropriate decision will be taken at the appropriate time – Congress

When asked whether the Congress would boycott the function, Gaurav Vallabh said, “An appropriate decision will be taken at an appropriate time.” That they should take their seats by 11.30 am.

