opposition party meeting in bengaluru know what is the plan and political aspects of opposition parties rjs | Opposition Party Meeting: Opposition parties gave the message of ‘we are one’, Congress bid

The Congress on Monday said that the unity of opposition parties against the Bharatiya Janata Party for the next Lok Sabha elections would prove to be a game changer for India’s political scenario. Those who used to boast of single-handedly defeating the opposition parties, these days are trying to revive the ghost of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Before the two-day meeting of opposition parties formally started, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, while addressing the reporters here, said that the Prime Minister has suddenly remembered the NDA. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the opposition parties are united for India and they want to free the people from the tyrannical and anti-people politics of hatred, division, economic inequality and loot. Sharing the picture of the meeting, Kharge tweeted that a good start is half the way! Like-minded opposition parties will work together to promote the agenda of social justice, inclusive development and national welfare.