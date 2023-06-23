opposition patna meeting rahul roared dna of congress in bihar together will defeat bjp mdn

Opposition Patna Meeting: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party president Rahul Gandhi reached Patna on Friday morning to attend the unity meeting of opposition parties held in Bihar. CM Nitish Kumar welcomed him at the airport. From here, Rahul Gandhi and Kharge directly reached Bihar Congress Party office Sadakat Ashram. While addressing the workers, Rahul Gandhi asked in his own style that how is your mood…. After this said that the DNA of Congress is in Bihar. Wherever I used to go during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, on asking anyone where he came from, I would come to know that he is from Bihar. There is a fight going on in the country between two ideologies, one of our Bharat Jodo and on the other hand BJP’s break India ideology… BJP is working to break India, spread hatred and violence. Congress is working to connect.