Opposition to ‘Adipurush’ from Lucknow to Agra, RLD wrote letter to CM and Hindu organizations gave Tahrir

Lucknow. There has been an uproar from Lucknow to Agra regarding the film Adipurush. People of Hindu organizations are opposing this film. At the same time, now Rashtriya Lok Dal State President Business Cell Rohit Agarwal has written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding a ban on the film Adipurush in UP. In the letter, he has said that the filmmakers have described this film as based on Ramayana, but none of its characters are according to the norms of our religious texts. At the same time, a complaint has been given against the film Adipurush in Hazratganj Kotwali. Tehrir has been given by Shishir Chaturvedi, spokesperson of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha. Tahrir has been given against the starcast, producer, director and script writer of the film. Let us tell you that on June 16, the Bollywood film Adipurush based on Ramayana was released on the screens of cinema halls across the country. On the very first day, this film earned around 140 crores. But on the other hand, this film is being opposed in many places in the country.

Adipurush film stuck in controversies

In Agra, the workers of Yogi Youth Brigade raised slogans against the film at Mehar Talkies located in Baluganj by holding the poster of this film. Warned the team of the film that if they come to Agra, they will be greeted with shoes. Demanded the central government to ban the film. Adi Purush film directed by Bollywood director Om Raut was said to be based on Ramayana. When the first look of the film came out, the look posters of Hanuman ji and Ravana were trolled on social media and there was a lot of criticism. However, after some time this matter went into cold storage. On the other hand, on June 16, this film was released in all the cinema halls of the country and since then the film has been embroiled in controversies. People who came out after watching the film have protested a lot regarding its dialogue, costume and screenplay.

‘Our idol projected as a cartoon’

Many dialogues of the film are also being trolled on social media. State President of Yogi Youth Brigade in Agra, Ajay Tomar told that through the film Adi Purush, the sentiments of crores of Hindus have been hurt and people’s faith has been played with. Through the film, our idol has been introduced in the form of a cartoon. Due to which there is resentment in the Yogi Youth Brigade including the Hindu society. For which we demand from the Central Government and Ministry of Information Broadcasting that such a film should be banned with immediate effect.

Conspiracy to divert attention from Ramayana

Ajay Tomar said that the Censor Board, which is working under the influence of cannabis, does not know which film is to be allowed and which is not. The censor board is continuously allowing anti-Hindu films to be released. This will not be tolerated at any cost. The team of this film is warned that they should come to Agra and show it, they will be welcomed with shoes. At any cost, we will not tolerate the insult of Lord Ram, Mother Sita, Laxman ji, Hanuman ji. This conspiracy has been hatched to divert attention from Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana, which will not be successful.