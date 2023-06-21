Opposition to teacher appointment rules intensified in Bihar, teachers union warned of agitation by writing a letter

Bihar State Primary Teachers Association has opposed the letter of the Education Department. The union said that according to the instructions of the state level officials, officials and personnel have been added for the inspection of each school by the district education officers in all the districts of the state, in which district education officer, district program officer, program officer, clerk in addition to the block education officer. , Computer Data Entry Operator, BRP, MDM have been authorized for school inspection, which is very sad.

State President of Bihar State Primary Teachers Association, Brijnandan Sharma, protesting this Tughlaqi decree issued by the department, has said through a release issued by the union that for school inspection, the school inspection by the already trained and competent officials by the education department. process is determined. In such a situation, issuing such a Tughlaqi decree by the education department is going to hurt the honor of the teachers, which the Sangh will never tolerate.

The education system cannot be improved without the cooperation of teachers. For this teachers need to be encouraged. The education department should provide facilities like salary, promotion, voluntary transfer of teachers etc. from the very first time. Textbooks should be made available to the children on time, which till date, textbooks have not been made available to lakhs of students. In many districts, the salaries of the teachers who were paid under the Gov head have not been paid since April.

After providing all these facilities, only after increasing the morale of the teachers, radical change in the education system will be possible. Before the teachers of Bihar get agitated due to this order, the department should withdraw this Tughlaqi decree as soon as possible, otherwise the Bihar State Primary Teachers Association will oppose the above mentioned Tughlaqi decree at every level.