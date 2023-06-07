Opposition unity meeting will now be held in Bihar’s capital on 23rd, Rahul and Kharge will also attend

Patna (Bihar), 7 June (His). After postponing thrice the meeting for opposition unity against BJP across the country, finally a new date has been fixed again for the fourth time. It has been decided to hold a meeting of opposition parties in Patna on June 23. JDU national president Lalan Singh and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav announced this by holding a joint press conference in Patna on Wednesday.

Earlier the meeting was to be held on June 12 but the meeting was canceled after the Congress refused to attend either of Rahul Gandhi or Mallikarjun Kharge. Now RJD-JDU has announced that there will be a meeting in Patna on June 23, in which leaders of opposition parties including Congress will participate.

Tejashwi Yadav said that everyone is coming on one platform. Democracy is being crushed in the country. The issue is not being discussed. Dictatorship is being adopted. A big meeting is going to be held in Patna against this. A concrete result will emerge after the meeting.

Apart from Kharge and Rahul, these leaders will be included

Lalan Singh said that the meeting of opposition parties will now be held in Patna on 23rd. Congress National President Kharge, senior leader Rahul Gandhi are also coming in the meeting. Apart from these, Sharad Pawar, Mamta Banerjee, Hemant Soren, Akhilesh Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray, Tamil Nadu CM Blitz Stalin, Arvind Kejriwal, CPI Secretary DG Raja, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, Male General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya have given consent. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav will also be present in this.

Lalan Singh and Tejashwi Yadav have repeatedly asserted that both Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will attend the meeting of the opposition parties. Both the leaders have given consent to attend the meeting. There will be a meeting of opposition parties in Patna and it is from here that a strategy will be made to uproot the BJP from the country.