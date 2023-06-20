Opposition Unity: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Blitz Stalin will participate in the meeting of opposition unity on June 23

Opposition Unity: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Blitz Stalin said on Tuesday that he would participate in the meeting of opposition unity to be held on June 23 in Bihar’s capital Patna. CM Stalin was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the initiative organized in the memory of late DMK President M Karunanidhi in Tiruvarur. Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav was also present on this occasion.

Opposition unity meeting to be held in Patna on June 23

Let us tell that before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the meeting of opposition parties called by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be held in Patna on June 23 to mobilize the opposition against the Center. Several prominent opposition leaders including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee will attend the meeting. The meeting was originally scheduled for June 12 with the aim of laying the groundwork for like-minded opposition parties to come together against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government at the Centre.

Options open to us: HAM

In the midst of all this, giving a jolt to the Grand Alliance government in Bihar, Hindustan Awam Morcha (WE) president Santosh Suman said on Monday that his party would submit a letter withdrawing support to the Bihar government and the state governor. Santosh Suman said that he has sought time from Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in this regard this evening. Talking to reporters, Santosh Suman said, we are in the midst of party expansion and in view of this, I am going to Delhi. Our options are open. If NDA approaches us, we will talk to them. We will also explore the possibilities of a third front. We will consult with various NGOs. He said that after 3-4 days we will inform people about our final decision. We will hand over the letter to the governor to withdraw our support to the Bihar government. For this we have sought time from the Governor. It is notable that Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hum has four MLAs in the 243-member Bihar Assembly. There, JDU has 45 MLAs. Whereas, RJD has 79 MLAs. The BJP has 77 MLAs in the House.