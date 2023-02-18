Orban believes that Europe may decide to send “peacekeeping troops” to Ukraine

February 18, 2023, 19:39 – BLiTZ – News

Summing up the results of 2022, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that sooner or later European countries may decide to send “peacekeeping troops” to the Ukrainian conflict zone. It is reported by the Hungarian TV channel M1

According to Orban, the participation of Western countries in the Ukrainian conflict is already a fait accompli. He believes that it is impossible to call the training of Ukrainian military personnel, the supply of weapons and the imposition of sanctions against Russia in a different way.

The Hungarian Prime Minister also believes that the current trend towards increasing military support for Ukraine runs the risk of reaching the moment when Western countries decide to send their military contingent to the country’s territory. According to Orban, this is an emerging trend, because Western countries are gradually increasing the scale of their participation, starting with the supply of helmets and humanitarian aid, they have already reached the supply of weapons to Ukraine, including heavy ones.

As for the role of Hungary in the current confrontation, Orban believes that the best solution for the country would be to distance itself from what is happening “between the two Slavic peoples.”

Earlier, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urged not to perceive the depletion of weapons in the West in an exclusively negative way. According to him, these weapons were stored in warehouses specifically to be used against Russia, which means they are fulfilling their task.