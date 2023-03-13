Orientalist Maslov: China wants to “squeeze out” European policy from US influence

March 13 - BLiTZ. Beijing is able to get gigantic political "points" if its plan to resolve the military conflict in Ukraine is implemented.

Aleksey Maslov, director of the Institute of Asian and African Countries of Moscow State University, an orientalist, is sure of this. The specialist said that China wants to “squeeze out” the policy of Europe from the influence of the United States.

“If China can move the situation off the ground, it will score more points for itself than it has scored in the last 40 years. And if it fails, it will be a terrible failure. And China will write itself off from world politics as a leading country,” Maslov said.

We need to see what kind of whip China has, he said.

“China has a lot of ways to influence Western partners, European partners. If we take a close look at what WAN Yi talked about with the Europeans and what he talked about with Blinken, these are completely different conversations. China wants to “squeeze” European policy from US policy. Say, Europeans, let’s settle it together. It seems to me that China has learned to separate European opinion from American. Although, of course, it is being consolidated on a number of issues. But China wants to propose to stop focusing only on the US. Blinken spoke with WAN Yi only about his own, about balls, about Taiwan, about the negative. And China spoke with the Europeans about security and investment,” the orientalist stated.

BLiTZ wrote that earlier Maslov explained China’s peace initiatives by limiting its investments in the EU.