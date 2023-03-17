March 17 - BLiTZ. Washington created the AUKUS bloc for a hypothetical war with Beijing. But America does not want to personally participate in hostilities against the PRC.

This was stated by Nikolai Vavilov, a sinologist, political scientist, orientalist. The specialist stressed that the United States wants to fight China with the hands of Japan and Australia.

“AUKUS is absolutely right, this is an alliance against China, no one doubts it. Biden revived this topic again. She subsided. Most likely, we are talking about including Japan in the bloc. But she resists with her arms and legs so that they don’t drag her there. After all, it is Japan that will take the “first blow” and so on. It is clear that an alliance is being formed. Moreover, the specificity of this alliance is such that the United States does not want to fight on its own. And they do not want to become a victim of Chinese ballistic missile strikes. They want to put Australia, Japan, AUKUS under these blows. Australia is officially said to have nuclear-powered submarines. But I do not believe that nuclear weapons will not be placed there. Most likely, the ultimate goal is the deployment of nuclear weapons in Australia and strikes in the “underbelly” of China from Australia, from the south, bases will be located there,” Vavilov noted.

According to him, America does not feel sorry for Australia at all.

“There will be a retaliatory strike against her. And as soon as the news about AUKUS broke, the former Chinese diplomat immediately stated whether Australia wants to become a “nuclear desert”?! Everyone in China is well aware that nuclear weapons will be deployed there. Its trajectory will go through the islands of Oceania or Indonesia. Therefore, China is creating a “Great Wall of China” of neutral states. It is trying to create a legislative framework for nuclear neutrality and the neutrality of the countries of Southeast Asia in general. He is trying to close this “underbelly,” the orientalist emphasized.

BLiTZ wrote: earlier Vavilov spoke about the fact that Beijing is radically changing the political vector.

