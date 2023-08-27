Osama Bin Laden’s killer arrested

Robert O’Neill, the individual who asserted that he fired the fatal shot that ended Osama Bin Laden’s life, was apprehended in the state of Texas earlier this week.

Following an anonymous interview with Esquire magazine in 2013, O’Neill disclosed his identity as Bin Laden’s purported assassin, subsequently making a public appearance on a Fox News special titled “The Man Who Killed Osama Bin Laden”. His declaration of single-handedly taking down Al Qaeda’s leader drew significant backlash, as he was accused of violating the Special Operations code of silence.

Earlier this month, O’Neill gained media attention for criticizing Donald Trump’s alleged request for a military parade.

A military parade is third world bullshit. We prepare. We deter. We fight. Stop this conversation. — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) February 8, 2018

The Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that the former Navy SEAL was taken into custody in Frisco, facing charges of assault causing bodily injury classified as a Class A misdemeanor, along with a Class C misdemeanor charge for public intoxication. O’Neill was released from detention upon posting a bond of US$3,500, with no additional details about the circumstances of his arrest provided by the police.

O’Neill refrained from commenting on the arrest, and it remains uncertain whether he has legal representation. Social media posts suggest that O’Neill was in Frisco to record a podcast at a local cigar lounge.

This isn’t the first instance of O’Neill encountering legal trouble. In 2020, he was banned from Delta Airlines due to his refusal to wear a mask, and in 2016, he was arrested for driving under the influence. The charges were dropped by prosecutors in October of the same year.

The 47-year-old gained prominence by asserting that he was responsible for killing Osama Bin Laden in a raid back in 2011. O’Neill recounted this narrative in his 2017 book titled “The Operator”. However, the United States government has neither confirmed nor denied his assertion.

During a 2018 interview with TMZ, O’Neill shared that he was listening to “Red Nation” by The Game featuring Lil Wayne on the night Osama Bin Laden was reportedly killed. He expressed his admiration for The Game’s music, noting that the artist had some impressive work.