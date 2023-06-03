OTT Films: If you don’t feel like going out on weekends, then enjoy these blockbuster movies on OTT

OTT Films: Every day many web series and movies are released on the OTT platform. Which the audience likes a lot. There are many people who like to watch new movies and web series after working the whole week and enjoy their favorite food at home on weekends. Many explosive new things have been released this week, which you will really enjoy watching.

1. Asur 2 (Jio Cinema)

Release Date: June 01, 2023

In the second season of Asur, both Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti will reprise their roles as Dhananjay Rajput aka DJ and Nikhil Nair. In the trailer of the second season, he is seen trying his best to stop the demons and save the world. Season 2 looks more exciting and interesting than the first part. You will not have to spend money to watch this web series. Please tell that the first season came in the year 2020.

2. School of Lies On (Disney+ Hotstar)

Release Date: June 02, 2023

Disney+ Hotstar’s next thriller, ‘School of Lies’ depicts the story of a 12-year-old boy who goes missing from a boarding school and is based on true events. It includes an interesting choice of stars starring Nimrat Kaur, Varin Rupani, Veer Pachisia and Aryan Singh Ahlawat. This series will keep you hooked till the end, so do watch it on weekends.

3. The Scoop (Netflix)

Release Date: June 02, 2023

After the scam, director Hansal Mehta has brought another true story through scoop. This is also a shocking story because media, underworld and Mumbai police are involved in it. Due to which many discussions are going to start in the coming times. Hansal Mehta’s excellent direction, detailed screenplay and stellar performances by the cast have made this series based on real life even more special. Due to which this six episode series keeps you hooked from beginning to end.

4. Taj: Revenge of Revenge (G5)

The story of Taj S2 begins 15 years after the end of S1, and traces Salim’s journey from being an exiled enemy of the Mughal Empire to blood and revenge in an attempt to become the next emperor. In this dark, dangerous and destructive path he is surrounded by enemies from all sides along with some allies like Mehrunnisa.

5. Ponniyin Selvan: II (Prime Video)

Maverick filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s super blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan: II is now available on OTT. You can watch the film on Prime Video. The period drama will be available in Tamil, with dubs available in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada respectively. Directed by Mani Ratnam and produced under the banner of Madras Talkies, in association with Subaskaran Aliraja’s Lyca Productions, the epic historical fantasy adventure-drama is based on the extraordinary novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy.