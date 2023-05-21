OTT Movies: Watch these 7 movies on OTT this weekend, will not feel like going out, see full list

Bholaa

Ajay Devgan, Tabu starrer Bhola is all set for OTT release after its theatrical release. Bhola is available on Amazon Prime Video for Rs.399. Let us tell you that Bhola is a remake of the hit Tamil film ‘Kaithi’ and it also stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Gajraj Rao and Vineet Kumar.

Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkar did a good collection at the box office. If you haven’t seen it in theaters, you can watch it on Netflix.

pathans

Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathan was released in January this year. The film brought a storm at the box office. The movie earned hugely. You can watch it on Prime Video.

Shehzada

The film was the Hindi remake of Shehzada Ala Vaikunthapurumulu. However, Karthik Aryan and Kriti Sanon’s film could not run in theatres. Although you can watch it on Netflix.

Selfies

Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty’s film Selfie was badly beaten at the box office. Although the movie has come on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Rani Mukherjee’s film Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway received a lot of appreciation from the audience and critics. Movie is inspired by true incident. If you haven’t seen it, you can watch it on Netflix.

Shakuntalam

The craze of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s first Pan India film Shakuntalam was seen among the audience. It is available in all languages ​​on Prime Video.