OTT Release: If you do not feel like watching ‘Adipurush’ on the weekend, then enjoy these films of Salman-Nawazuddin

OTT Release: This week, a blockbuster film is being released on OTT, in which Salman Khan’s movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is also there. Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan did decent business at the theatres. However, it is expected that it will do well on OTT. Apart from this, there is a lot of buzz on social media regarding the web series ‘Kerala Crime Files’.

Film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is streaming on OTT today

If you don’t want to watch Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer film ‘Adipurush’ this weekend, then you have no dearth of options. Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Movie is streaming on OTT platform G5 from 23 June. Apart from Salman, there are many other stars including Pooja Hegde, Shahnaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal. You can enjoy this movie.

You can also watch Manish Paul's 'Rafuchakkar'

You can watch Manish Paul, Bhavsheel Sahni, Priya Bapat, Sushant Singh and Lekha Prajapati starrer ‘Rafuchakkar’ on Jio Cinema. This is a comedy series. The story revolves around a thug who steals money from people by pretending to be someone else.

There is a lot of craze for the film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur’s film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ has been in headlines for many days. 21-year-old Avneet has lip-locked with Nawazuddin in this, which is being discussed. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video from today. You can also watch this movie on weekends.

You can also watch ‘Kerala Crime Files’ – ‘Secret Invasion’

‘Kerala Crime Files’ There is a lot of buzz on social media and it is being streamed today on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hot Star. Apart from Hindi, it has been released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi languages.

ever since the marvel series movie ‘Secret Invasion’ The trailer was released, since then the audience was eagerly waiting for the film. The movie is streaming on June 21 on Disney Plus Hotstar. This total is of six episodes and has been released in English, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam apart from Hindi.