ott release this week kajol the trial maya bazaar for sale kohrra streaming on this zee 5 netflix see list dvy

Maya Bazaar for Sale

ZEE5 announces new Telugu show “Maya Bazaar For Sale”, a satirical drama revolving around families in a premium gated community. The seven-episode show, which will premiere on ZEE5 on July 14, has been developed in association with actor Rana Daggubati’s production banner Spirit Media. It is written and directed by Gautami Challagulla and produced by Rajeev Ranjan. It stars Navdeep Pallapolu, Isha Rebba, Naresh Vijaya Krishna, Hari Teja, Jhansi Lakshmi, Meiyang Cheng, Sunaina and Kota Srinivasa Rao. Maya Bazaar For Sale tells the story of families such as the Pastries, Gandhis, hippies, bachelors and lovey-dovey couples who move into premium villas in a gated community called ‘Maya Bazaar’.