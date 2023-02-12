Ottawa calls downed object over Canada a threat to civil aviation

Canadian National Defense Minister Anita Anand said an unidentified object shot down in the sky over Canada posed a real threat to civil aviation, she said during a virtual briefing 12th of February.

The device was shot down in the central part of the Yukon region, about 160 km from the US border.

“The object was flying at an altitude of approximately 40,000 feet, illegally entered Canadian airspace and posed a real threat to the safety of civilian flights,” the defense secretary said.

Anand also said that the downed target was small in size and had a cylindrical shape. According to her, the situation is now being investigated, and members of the Armed Forces and the Canadian National Police are conducting an operation to raise the object.

On February 11, an unidentified object was seen in the airspace over Canada. The details and origin of the object were reported to be unknown.

A little later it became known that the Armed Forces of Canada and the United States shot down an air target over the Yukon territory in the north-west of the country. Canadian and American planes were lifted into the air, and the American F-22 successfully fired at the object.

Meanwhile, netizens have circulated footage showing two unidentified objects in the sky. It is assumed that they flew over North America, but the exact location of the shooting is not specified.

At the same time, it was reported that the object shot down over Canada was seen even earlier – the day before, on February 10, over the airspace of Alaska. It is added that the Federal Bureau of Investigation together with the Canadian relevant authorities will work to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

