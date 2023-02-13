Connect with us
Ottawa urged Canadians to stop traveling to Belarus

News

Ottawa urged Canadians to stop traveling to Belarus

Published on

The Canadian authorities urged citizens to refrain from traveling to Belarus due to the unstable geopolitical situation. The recommendations have been published on website government.

“Avoid travel to Belarus due to the risk of selective application of local laws and armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine,” the statement said.

It is also noted that Canadians who are in the territory of the republic should leave on their own in the near future, and before that, take precautions. In addition, Ottawa draws attention to the limited capacity of the Canadian Embassy in Poland to provide consular services in Belarus.

Earlier in the day, the French Foreign Ministry made a similar appeal. The ministry called on French citizens to immediately leave Belarusian territory by road through Lithuania, Poland or Latvia.

The day before, the US Embassy in Moscow recommended that American citizens promptly leave Russia and refrain from traveling to the territory of the state. The diplomatic mission explained this by the risk of “unpredictable consequences.”

North Korean spies in South Korea use spy watch
Trending
North Korean spies in South Korea use spy watch

In turn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that such calls from the American side are heard quite often.

On February 7, a note was handed over to the American embassy demanding to stop interfering in the internal affairs of Russia. According to a source close to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the new US ambassador, Lynn Tracy, has been given a hard line on the need to strictly comply with Russian laws. In addition, diplomats were warned against subversive activities.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:
News Desk

Contents published under this byline are those created by the news team of BLiTZ

Click to comment

Leave a Comment

More in News

To Top
%d bloggers like this: