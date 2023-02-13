Ottawa urged Canadians to stop traveling to Belarus

The Canadian authorities urged citizens to refrain from traveling to Belarus due to the unstable geopolitical situation. The recommendations have been published on website government.

“Avoid travel to Belarus due to the risk of selective application of local laws and armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine,” the statement said.

It is also noted that Canadians who are in the territory of the republic should leave on their own in the near future, and before that, take precautions. In addition, Ottawa draws attention to the limited capacity of the Canadian Embassy in Poland to provide consular services in Belarus.

Earlier in the day, the French Foreign Ministry made a similar appeal. The ministry called on French citizens to immediately leave Belarusian territory by road through Lithuania, Poland or Latvia.

The day before, the US Embassy in Moscow recommended that American citizens promptly leave Russia and refrain from traveling to the territory of the state. The diplomatic mission explained this by the risk of “unpredictable consequences.”

In turn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that such calls from the American side are heard quite often.

On February 7, a note was handed over to the American embassy demanding to stop interfering in the internal affairs of Russia. According to a source close to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the new US ambassador, Lynn Tracy, has been given a hard line on the need to strictly comply with Russian laws. In addition, diplomats were warned against subversive activities.

