Out of 26001 posts of teachers in Jharkhand, 20748 are reserved for local residents, 5253 posts are unreserved

Jharkhand News: The process of appointment of Assistant Professor (Teacher) has started in Jharkhand. Out of 26001 posts of teachers, 20,748 are reserved for the residents of Jharkhand. 5253 posts are unreserved. Out of 26001 posts, 12869 posts are reserved for Assistant Teacher (Para Shikshak) working in schools of Jharkhand. Out of the remaining 13,132 posts, 60 percent have been reserved for local residents of the state under the reservation policy of the state government. In this situation, out of 26001 posts of Assistant Professor, 20748 are reserved for the people of the state.

For the first time, reservation has been given to economically weaker section candidates in district-wise appointments in the state. 10% seats are reserved for economically weaker sections. Under horizontal reservation, there is a provision for reservation for women, sportspersons, and disabled candidates. The appointment of para teachers in the state was done by the school management committee at the local level. In the appointment, priority was first given to the candidate of the village in which the school was located. In case of non-availability of a candidate for appointment at the village level, then the candidate living under that panchayat and later that block was appointed. In such a situation, 100 percent of the state’s residents will be appointed on 12869 posts reserved for mercury teachers.

A total of 52 thousand candidates were successful in the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test held in the year 2016 in the state. Out of these 3628 candidates are from outside Jharkhand. Of these, there are 1267 candidates from classes one to five and 2361 from classes six to eight. Here the candidates of other states can participate in the Assistant Professor appointment process.

At the same time, the Jharkhand State Tet Assistant Teacher Coordination Committee has opposed the Assistant Professor appointment process. Jharilal Mahato and Mithilesh Upadhyay of the committee said that mercury teachers should be directly accommodated on 50 percent posts reserved by the government for the appointment of assistant professors. Teachers should be given pay scale. If the demand is not met, a warning has been issued for agitation. He said that para teachers have been teaching in schools for the last 20 years. Even after this, the examination is being taken for the appointment. The committee has also opposed the reduction in the salary of assistant professors. There has been a demand to give the teachers the same pay scale as before.

On the other hand, there has been a demand to include Urdu in the mother tongue test to be taken under letter one for the appointment of Assistant Professor and also to start the process of appointment of Urdu teacher. In this regard, a meeting of TET successful candidates was held at Anjuman Islamia on Sunday. S Ali presided over the meeting. S Ali said that 3712 posts of Urdu teachers are vacant in the state. Recruitment process should be started for these posts also. In the meeting, a demand was made to include Urdu in the mother tongue under letter one in the appointment of Assistant Professor. He has said that due to non-inclusion of Urdu in the mother tongue, Urdu speaking candidates will face difficulty in submitting applications for appointment in Science and Social Science subjects in classes VI to VIII.

Please tell that Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has invited online applications for 26,001 posts. Under this, assistant teachers will be appointed in primary and middle schools. For this, trained and TET passed candidates can apply online from August 8 to September 7, 2023.

The maximum age limit for teacher appointment has been relaxed by seven years. The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission had earlier given a relaxation of four years in its advertisement. But, on raising this issue prominently by Prabhat Khabar, the Department of School Education and Literacy, taking cognizance, sent a letter to the Commission regarding its improvement. In the light of this letter, the Commission increased the cut off date of upper age limit.