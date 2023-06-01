Outbreak of heat in Bihar: Patients of heat stroke increased in hospitals, doctors alerted, know preventive measures

Once again the sun has started to shine in Bihar. The mercury has crossed 40 degrees in most parts of the state. On Thursday, the maximum temperature of Patna was recorded at 40.9 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature was 27.4 degree Celsius. On the other hand, due to the increasing heat, the number of patients in the hospitals has also increased. According to the management of PMCH and IGIMS, 40 to 50 patients are coming daily in the OPD of the Department of Medicine with symptoms of heat stroke.

More complaints of vomiting, loose motion, abdominal pain

Patients have more complaints of vomiting, loose motion, abdominal pain. According to the doctors, most of the patients are being sent home after giving necessary advice and medicines. At the same time, many patients are also reaching the OPD of private hospitals. For the last five days, on an average four patients are being admitted in the medicine department. In view of the rising heat, doctors have been alerted.

leave the house only when absolutely necessary

According to the doctor, the first thing is to come out of the houses only when it is absolutely necessary during the sun. In the state of going out, one should go out after drinking full quantity of water and covering the whole body. It should be noted that the clothes worn should be cotton and light and the whole body should be covered by them. Glasses or a towel should be used to protect the eyes from the sun. Because going out in the scorching sun can cause different types of skin diseases.

how to avoid heat stroke

cover your face when you go out in the sun

take a cold shower, drink water regularly

don’t eat too many spicy foods

avoid excessive sugary or alcoholic beverages

keep the body cool with a wet sheet

don’t let small children out of the house

Do not drink cold water immediately after coming from the sun, drink it after waiting for a while.

Do not take any medicines without consulting the doctor

