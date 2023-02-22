Ovechkin speaks out for the first time since his father’s death

The captain of the Washington Capitals club, Alexander Ovechkin, spoke for the first time on February 22 about the death of Mikhail’s father and admitted that he would miss his smile and energy.

“Dad gave me all his health, all his time. He traveled with me all over the world, was at every training session, if the opportunity arose. He had a good sense of humor, he understood people. We will miss his smile, his energy,” Ovechkin told club television.

He noted that the last week was difficult both mentally and physically. However, the team and fans are supportive.

“As a family, we try to support each other. My mother is here now, my brother will fly next month. They will stay with me. We will try to be together at this difficult moment in life, ”added Ovechkin.

On February 10, Ovechkin’s father was hospitalized with an exacerbation of a chronic illness – a dissecting aneurysm. During the examination, doctors discovered a malignant neoplasm in the father of the hockey player and transferred him to a specialized hospital.

Mikhail Ovechkin died five days later at the age of 71. He was buried at the Dolgoprudnensky cemetery.