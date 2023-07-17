Over 1.44 lakh kg of narcotics destroyed: Amit Shah

New Delhi, 17 July (Hindustan Times). Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said that drug trafficking cannot be seen in isolation from national security. That’s why we have to put a complete ban on its purchase, sale and smuggling. In this campaign, every citizen of the country along with the central as well as the state governments will have to play an important role.

Addressing the Regional Conference on “Drugs Smuggling and National Security” at Atal Akshay Urja Bhawan on Monday, Shah said that the Narcotics Control Bureau, in coordination with the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the states, has conducted a drive in different parts of the country today. Has destroyed more than 1,44,000 kg of drugs. This campaign should continue.

Shah said that together we have to make the country “drug free”. It should be taken as a goal and taken forward. He said that when we celebrate the 100th anniversary of independence, the country should be a drug free nation. We have to work with this resolution.