Over 120 million people watched the IPL 2023 title match on GeoCinema

New Delhi, June 1 (Hindustan Times). The title match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 was watched by over 12 crore people on JioCinema. With this, IPL 2023 has become the most watched digital event globally.

The reason behind JioCinema’s record-breaking consumer engagement was the fact that the official digital streaming partner of Tata IPL brought the 2023 season to fans in 12 languages, across 17 feeds. These broadcasts allowed viewers to watch the match from every angle with AR-VR and 360-degree viewing. This has made the fans’ experience of watching IPL more interesting and action-packed than ever before. Due to this, the average time spent by the spectators on this platform per match was 60 minutes per match.

JioCinema registered over 25 million downloads. This is the highest number of installs for any app in a single day. It received a phenomenal response during the first four weeks and thereafter, JioCinema released a 360-degree viewing feature to delight fans, showcasing the power of immersive fan engagement on digital. JioCinema expanded its digital-first offering by introducing – Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan – and inviting fans to Tata IPL Fan Parks in over 30 cities.

Anil Jayaraj, CEO, Viacom18 Sports, said, “JioCinema extended several offers to its sponsors and advertisers during the Tata IPL. These include targeting, flexibility of cast, measurement, interactivity, reach and integration. The remarkable engagement and participation on digital is a turning point in the industry where both audiences and advertisers have made their choices and preferences clear. This has given Ad X a significant path forward in terms of viewership as well as growth.”

Apart from this, GeoCinema created a new world record with this match in the form of peak concurrency of 3.21 crores. Tata, the official digital streaming partner of IPL, registered over 1700 crore video views during the 16th edition.