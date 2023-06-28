Overweight children are becoming victims of pre-diabetes, this is the advice of pediatricians for control...

Muzaffarpur: In the last five years, the cases of diabetes have increased a lot. Along with elders, now children are also falling prey to this serious disease. The parents came to see their child to a pediatrician in the city. The child used to feel more hungry, age five years. Weight 50 kg. But was always sluggish. On examination he was found to be pre-diabetic. The doctor advised to control his food and drink. Asked to get sugar test done every month. The second child suffering from obesity was eight years old and weighed 60 kg. He too had a similar problem. His parents were not suffering from diabetes. Pediatricians say that obesity is also malnutrition and it is the main cause of diabetes. The reason for this is unbalanced eating habits and lifestyle.

Diabetes cases in children increased in five years

Now a lot of such children are coming to the pediatricians, who are suffering from pre-diabetes. Their parents don’t even know this. When the test is done, it is found that the child has pre-diabetes. About five years ago, Dr. Kamlesh Tiwari, the preferred physician of the city, had collected the blood of the children and youth coming to his clinic and tested them for diabetes, and shocking results were obtained. Many children were found suffering from diabetes. However, due to lack of survey in the district, its figure could not be ascertained.

87 percent people like to eat outside

Recently, Delhi’s Center for Chronic Disease Control conducted a study on food intake, calories, obesity and blood pressure of people of two cities of Haryana and Andhra Pradesh. This research revealed that 87 percent of the people of North and South India like food made outside. The problem of obesity and increase in sugar was seen in such people. In this research, 8762 people of Haryana and Andhra Pradesh were included.

Fewer cases of type-1 diabetes

Muzaffarpur has fewer cases of type-1 diabetes in children. This happens in small children. In this case, the T-cells present in the beta cells of the pancreas are destroyed. Due to this insulin is not produced. Such children need to be given insulin. This is mainly due to genetic or some kind of infection in the pancreas. There are very few such cases in the district.

Ten percent increase in diabetes cases

NCD cell in-charge of Sadar Hospital, Dr. Naveen Kumar says that the case of diabetes has increased by 10 percent as compared to last year. Based on the symptoms, when the patient gets the sugar test done in consultation with the doctors, then diabetes is confirmed. The patient does not already know that he is suffering from diabetes. There is still no awareness among people about this disease. A person above the age of thirty must undergo a diabetes test. On the other hand, Dr. Rajeev Kumar, Head of the Department of Pediatrics in Kejriwal Hospital, says that the cases of pre-diabetes have increased a lot as compared to earlier. Now there is no age limit. People of any age become its victims. Children have a tendency to eat fast food and junk food. It has a very high glycemic load, which makes children a victim of diabetes. To prevent diabetes in children, parents should take care of their children’s diet.

