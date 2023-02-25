Packaged juices are the most harmful product for the digestive tract – News

February 26, 2023, 02:27 – BLiTZ – News Foods high in sugar and poor in dietary fiber are the most harmful to the digestive tract. Nutritionist and cardiologist Svetlana Pavlichenko spoke about this during a conversation with Gazeta.Ru.

The specialist explained that such products include sweets, packaged juices, red meat and meat products.

The expert drew attention to the fact that the first place in the list of the most dangerous for the gastrointestinal tract is occupied by processed products, which contain various chemicals. According to Pavlichenko, for the normal functioning of the digestive tract, dietary fiber is needed, which is involved in the absorption of nutrients.

“Deeply processed foods contain refined carbohydrates devoid of dietary fiber. With regular abuse, they disrupt the normal functioning of the intestines, ”the expert said.

According to her, excessive sugar consumption can lead to an imbalance in the intestinal microbiome. Sugar also leads to fatty degeneration of the liver.

