Pakistan: Crackdown on former PM Imran Khan, summoned in connection with Corps Commander House attack

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the violent attack on the historic Corps Commander House or Jinnah House on May 9 in Pakistan summoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Khan has been asked to appear before the JIT at Qila Gujjar police headquarters in Lahore at 4 pm. He has been called for questioning in a case registered at Sarwar Road police station regarding the attack.

Jinnah House (Corps Commander House) was set ablaze by protesters during anti-government protests after former prime minister Khan was arrested on May 9. A large number of PTI workers stormed Jinnah House and set it on fire after ransacking it. Geo News quoted sources as saying that the JIT, constituted by the interim government of Punjab to probe the arson and attack on Jinnah House and Askari Corporate Tower in Lahore, summoned Khan on Tuesday.

Street protests for several days

Protests took place on the streets for several days against the arrest of former Prime Minister Khan. At the same time, the security forces started taking action against the party after attacks on civilian and military institutions, after which the exodus of PTI leaders started. At least eight people were killed in violent protests in the country. Violent protesters torched an aircraft in Mianwali district of Punjab, Khan’s hometown, and attacked the ISI building in Faisalabad.

Imran Khan’s party may be banned, 4 more leaders resign from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Military installations vandalized during protests

The mob first stormed the Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. According to police, more than a dozen military installations were vandalized or set on fire during two days of violent protests.