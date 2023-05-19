Pakistan Crisis: What did Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir say about the incident of May 9, know

ARY News has reported quoting Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir. If reports are to be believed, General Asim Munir has said that the well-planned and well-planned incidents of May 9, the day military installations were attacked, are tragic. This should not happen again at any cost, special care will be taken by the army. During his visit to the Sialkot garrison, the army chief said that no one can be allowed to desecrate our martyrs and their memorials.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chief of the Army Staff Asim Munir visited Sialkot Garrison and laid a wreath at the Martyr’s Memorial and paid homage to those who laid down their lives for the country’s pride, honor and dignity. In fact, after the arrest of the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on May 9, violent protests were witnessed in different parts of Pakistan. Many people died in this and dozens of military and government establishments were destroyed by the protesters.

May 9 was called Black Day

According to ARY News, the army chief emphasized that the well-planned and tragic incidents that happened recently will not be allowed to happen again at any cost. He assured that all those responsible for bringing shame to the country on the ‘Black Day of May 9’ would definitely be brought to justice.

Pakistan: Imran Khan warned, said- Pakistan is moving towards destruction, there is a possibility of division

Pakistan heading towards disaster

Here, former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan accused the ruling coalition of plotting to pit the army against his party, saying that the country is heading towards destruction and may face disintegration. Khan said in a video message from his Zaman Park residence that the only way to end political instability is to hold elections.