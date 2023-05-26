Pakistan deputy high commissioner, family escape fatal road accident in Bangladesh

The deputy high commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh and his family members narrowly escaped a fatal accident when a speeding bus collided head-on with his diplomatic car in Bijoynagar upazilla under Brahmanbaria district on May 26 at around 11:30 am.

According to media reports, deputy high commissioner Qamar Abbas Khokar along with his wife Rehana Sarwar Khokar, son Mohammad Khokar and daughter Huda Abbas Khokar were going to Moulvibazar district’s Sreemangal upzailla this noon.

Khatihata Highway police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Akul Chandra Biswas said a Duranta Paribahan bus collided with the deputy high commissioner’s private car in the Rampur area and that the impact caused significant damage to the car’s front end.

The OC further stated that the bus helper, Md Saiufl Islam, was detained and the bus was seized following the incident.

Immediately after the accident, another car took the Pakistani deputy high commissioner and members of his family to Sreemangal, where they are scheduled to stay for a couple of days.

However, the bus driver managed to flee from the scene, he said.

Sreemangal upazilla it located at the southwest of Moulvibazar district and borders the Indian state of Tripura. Sreemangal is often referred to as the 'tea capital' of Bangladesh, and is most famous for its tea fields.

