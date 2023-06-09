pakistan former pm imran khan troubles increased case registered under anti terrorism act for murder of supreme court lawyer sbh

The PTI party confirmed in a WhatsApp message that 70-year-old Khan was named in the FIR lodged at Shaheed Jameel Kakar police station in the city. According to the copy of the FIR shared by the party, the complainant told the police that his father had filed a case against Khan and he was receiving threats. He said, I have named Imran Khan in the FIR because my father was being threatened at his behest. Shar had filed a constitutional petition against Khan and former deputy speaker Qasim Suri in the Balochistan High Court for proceedings under Article 6, which pertains to high treason, for illegally dissolving the National Assembly in April 2022. At that time, the joint opposition had presented a no-confidence motion against the PTI government.