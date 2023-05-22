Pakistan furious over G20 meeting in Kashmir, Bilawal Bhutto spews venom against India

G20 Summit in Kashmir: Pakistan is furious about the G20 meeting held in Kashmir. The furore has increased so much that now the leaders there have started spewing venom against India. Now Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s name has also been added in this episode of spewing venom. Bhutto said in one of his statements that by holding the G20 meeting in Kashmir, India would not succeed in ‘suppressing the voice of the people of Kashmir’. Let us tell you that the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting is being hosted in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir from today till May 24.

Pakistan troubled by peace in Kashmir

Seeing the peace in the Kashmir Valley and the meeting of the G20 countries, Pakistan has become very upset. Pakistan is making every possible effort to stop this meeting. But, he is not getting success in doing so. Seeing all these things, Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto has once again started spewing venom against India. A day before the meeting, Bhutto reached Muzaffarabad in Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Here he met people and raised many questions regarding the G20 meeting.

G20 meeting told violation of international law

Bilawal Bhutto started spewing venom while talking to the media. He said in his statement that- India’s G20 meeting in Kashmir is a violation of international law. India cannot suppress the voice of Kashmiris through this conference. Explaining further, Bhutto said that it is not even possible for India to play an effective role in the world by violating the proposal of the United Nations. Bhutto did not stop here, further stating that those who think that in the middle of this conference they can suppress the voice of the people of Kashmir, they will be proved wrong. We are showing the real face of India to the world and I have come here only to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters.