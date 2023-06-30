Pakistan furious over PM Modi and Biden’s statements, summons US embassy

PM Modi and Joe Biden on Pakistan: Expressing concern and disappointment over last week’s joint statement by PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry has summoned the Deputy Chief of the US Embassy. If you do not know, then let us tell you that during PM Modi’s visit to America, the leaders of both the countries had given a warning to Pakistan for using their land to give shelter to terrorism. PM Modi and Joe Biden had asked Pakistan to ensure that its territory is not used as a base for terrorist attacks.

Pakistan was shocked by the statement



Pakistan was enraged by the statement given by the leaders of both the countries and alleged that both the leaders have given one-sided and misleading references in the joint statement. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry told that the United States of America should refrain from issuing such statements, due to which baseless and politically motivated things are encouraged. The anti-terror cooperation between Pakistan and the US is currently progressing very well. An enabling environment based on trust and understanding is needed to further strengthen the Pakistan-US relationship.

Pakistan got a befitting reply



US State Department spokesman Matt Miller told reporters at the daily news briefing that Pakistan has taken important steps to counter terrorist groups. But, Washington has spoken of taking even more steps. We have also been consistent in the importance of taking steps to destroy all terrorist groups, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, and their individual front organizations. We will take up this matter regularly with the Pakistani authorities