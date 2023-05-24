Pakistan: Imran Khan’s party leader Asad Umar released, court declares his arrest ‘illegal’

Islamabad: General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) asad umar And a close aide of Imran Khan has been ordered to be released immediately by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday. On 10 May, a day after nationwide protests over the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan, Omar was brought into custody from the IHC grounds under the MPO.

What did the court say to Umar?

Justice Aurangzeb said, “Asad Umar’s cases are before me. If I issue orders today, I don’t know what will happen tomorrow.” The court then ordered Umar to withdraw his provocative tweets and file an affidavit .

Arrested for provocative tweet after the riots

ARY News reported that earlier on May 12, Asad Umar had challenged his arrest at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises. Asad Umar, close to Imran Khan, challenged the arrest under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO). Asad Umar protested his MPO arrest before the Islamabad High Court through Babar Awan and Aamna Ali. The respondents in the petition include the Home Secretary, the Inspector General of Police and others.

The court called the arrest illegal

ARY News reported that in his plea, the former federal minister claimed that as per the Supreme Court judgement, no arrest can be made on the High Court’s property. Omar said in his petition, “My fundamental human rights were violated during my arrest from the IHC grounds.”

Punjab: Pakistan is not improving, BSF shot down another drone on International Border, fifth incident in four days imran khan