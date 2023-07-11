Pakistan minister again attacked BCCI on hybrid model in Asia Cup 2023, now demanding this

Acting Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) zaka ashraf ICC ODI world Cup I am insisting on holding our country’s matches in a neutral country. India will host the ODI World Cup in October-November. According to a PTI report, this will be discussed in the ICC meeting in Durban this week. Minister in charge of sports in Pakistan, Ehsan Mazari said, “Zaka Ashraf will raise the issue of why Pakistan’s World Cup matches cannot be played at neutral venues.”

Jai Shah had said this

Recently the dates of the Asia Cup were announced and it was confirmed to be organized on the hybrid model. Most of the matches of the tournament will be played in Sri Lanka, while Pakistan will play its matches at home. At the end of last year, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had clearly stated that the Indian team will not tour Pakistan. Then the PCB had proposed a hybrid model for the Asia Cup, which was accepted.

PCB made this demand

Now, when the Pakistan Cricket Board has got a new president, the drama of Pakistan has started again. Mazari said that if the Indian team cannot travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, then we too cannot travel to India for the World Cup. The official schedule of the Asia Cup has not been announced yet, but it has been told that between August 31 and September 17, four matches will be played in Pakistan and nine matches will be played in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan is also worried about security

The PCB has also informed the ICC and the BCCI that Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup is subject to government clearance. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a high-level committee to decide on the country’s participation in the showpiece event. According to PTI, Ashraf and PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Taseer are in Durban where they will discuss India’s stand on not sending its team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup due to security reasons.

India and Pakistan will clash on October 15

Mazari said, ‘If India does not want to send its team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, then I want our World Cup matches to be held at neutral venues. If according to the Indian board they have security related problems in Pakistan, then we can also question the security situation in India. Mazari is part of the high-level committee, which will be headed by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Mazari had raised similar concerns a few days ago while talking to the daily The Indian Express. The important match between India and Pakistan is to be played on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.