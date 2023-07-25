Pakistan: Non-bailable warrant issued against Imran Khan, relatives will be declared fugitive

Pakistan Election Commission Has issued a non-bailable warrant against former PM Imran Khan in the contempt case of the Election Commission. The Election Commission has directed the Islamabad Police to arrest Imran Khan and produce him before the body by 10 am on July 25. The Election Commission of Pakistan last year initiated contempt proceedings against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Khan and former party leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar for allegedly using “intemperate” language against the election monitoring body and its chief, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). Apart from this, let us know some important things related to Imran Khan in detail…

Supreme Court stays the arrest of Imran Khan

However, he got relief from the Supreme Court. Pakistan’s Supreme Court has stayed the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan till August 9 after his appearance on Monday in a case related to the murder of a senior lawyer in Quetta. According to the news of ‘Dawn’ newspaper, a three-member bench headed by Justice Yahya Afridi issued the directions while hearing the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party chief Khan requesting to quash the case.

Senior lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar was killed by unidentified assailants on June 6 in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, while he was on his way to court for an important hearing in the Balochistan High Court. A day later, the police registered a case and named Khan in the FIR on a complaint by the lawyer’s son. Shar had filed a petition against Khan in the Balochistan High Court, requesting proceedings against the former prime minister under Article 6 relating to sedition. The federal government and Khan’s party blamed each other for the incident, alleging a role in the assassination.

Ataullah Tarar, an aide of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, had alleged that Shar was killed at Khan’s behest to avoid accountability in the treason case, Dawn News reported. At the same time, Khan’s party spokesman Rauf Hasan accused Prime Minister and Home Minister Rana Sanaullah of having a role in the murder. The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) had issued an arrest warrant against Khan in the case, which was later upheld by the Balochistan High Court.

According to the news of ‘Express Tribune’ newspaper, Khan (70) had moved the Supreme Court against making himself an accused in the murder case. The apex court, during the last hearing of the matter on July 20, had ordered Khan to appear before the bench in person before quashing the FIR and arrest warrant. During Monday’s hearing, Khan appeared in the Supreme Court along with his lawyers. At the outset of the hearing, the Advocate General of Balochistan urged the apex court to direct the petitioner to appear before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted to probe the murder. The court said that it will not issue any such order now. The bench restrained the police from arresting Khan in the case and adjourned the proceedings till August 9.

However, a Pakistani court on Monday began the process of declaring two sisters and a relative of former Prime Minister Imran Khan as fugitives in a case related to the attack on the historic Corps Commander House here. The attack was carried out after Khan was arrested in May in an alleged corruption case. Following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Khan by the Islamabad High Court on May 9, a mob of party supporters ransacked and torched the Corps Commander’s House, also known as Jinnah House.

A court official told ‘PTI-Bhasha’ after the hearing, “The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Lahore has started the process of declaring former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s two sisters- Alima Khan and Dr. Uzma and their relative Hasan Niazi and 19 other PTI leaders as proclaimed offenders.” They were not continuously attending court hearings in the matter of their alleged involvement in the attack on the Lahore Corps Commander House.” The ATC issued an advertisement in newspapers on 16 August ordering the accused to appear in court on the next hearing, failing which they would be declared proclaimed offenders.

The PTI leaders who are facing the threat of being declared fugitive criminals include Senator Azam Swati and former ministers Murad Saeed, Ali Amin Gandapur, Farooq Habib, Mian Aslam and Hammad Azhar. Pakistan witnessed unprecedented anti-government protests on May 9 following the arrest of Khan (70) by paramilitary Rangers in a corruption case. Khan was later released on bail. Several military installations and government buildings, including the army headquarters in Rawalpindi, were vandalized or set on fire during the demonstrations. More than 100 vehicles of police and other security agencies were set on fire.