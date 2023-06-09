Pakistan on the brink of poverty, Section 144 imposed to stop flour theft

Islamabad, 09 June (HS). Pakistan is also facing a period of severe economic crisis along with political instability. The condition of Pakistan, which has reached the verge of poverty, has become so bad that Section 144 has been imposed there to stop flour theft.

Pakistan is currently going through its worst economic and political phase. Inflation here has reached the highest level in the last 48 years and foreign exchange reserves have reached below $3 billion to $2.97 billion. In such a situation, there is no money left with Pakistan even to buy foreign goods. Pakistan’s Finance Ministry has warned of rising inflation due to dwindling foreign exchange reserves and challenges arising from the domestic economic environment. According to the ministry, inflation has increased from 34 to 36 percent in the month of May.

The situation of poverty in Pakistan is that flour is not available for food and now smuggling of flour has started there. The situation has become so serious that Section 144 has been imposed in Balochistan province to stop the theft of flour. The government has given information by issuing proper orders for this. Actually Balochistan is a state with more wheat production. Due to the shortage of flour in Pakistan, the Food Department of the Government of Balochistan has ordered the implementation of Section 144 in the entire state to stop the smuggling of wheat or flour produced in the state.

The government has taken this decision to ensure that there is no shortage of flour in the state till the next wheat crop season. Anyway, the prices of flour and sugar are skyrocketing in Pakistan. Sugar and flour are available in the market for Rs 200 per kg.