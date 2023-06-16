Pakistan police recovers kidnapped girl from Karachi, case of forced conversion comes to the fore

A Hindu girl child who was allegedly abducted by an Afghan Pashtun family in Pakistan’s Sindh province has been safely recovered from Karachi. A police officer gave this information. According to the official, the accused family allegedly forcibly converted the girl and got her married to a Muslim man. Tando Allahyar’s Senior Superintendent of Police Syed Salim Shah told that Raveena Meghwal was abducted from Tando Allahyar in southern Sindh and taken to Karachi. According to Shah, the girl’s family and the Pakistan Dehrawar Ittehad (PDI), an organization that advocates for the rights of minorities in Sindh province, had lodged a complaint of abduction. He said, after investigating the matter, we sent a team to Karachi, from where the girl was recovered safely and brought back to Mirpurkhas.

The girl accepted other religion on her own free will

According to Syed Salim Shah, the Afghan Pashtun family accused of abduction has claimed that the girl had converted to another religion of her own free will and married a Muslim man named Jamo Khan. He said that when the victim and the accused were produced before a court in Tando Allahyar, Jamo Khan and his lawyers showed a marriage certificate, but when he (Jamo Khan) was asked to submit his national identity card, it was found that That he is not a Pakistani citizen and has an identity card of Afghanistan. According to Shah, Magistrate Saba Qamar has directed the victim to be sent to a shelter home after medical examination. He told that the statement of the girl will be recorded later.

Maulvi and witnesses should also be arrested

According to Syed Salim Shah, the magistrate allowed the girl to meet her parents and relatives in the court. The girl told the media in the court premises that she was abducted and taken to a house in Karachi, where she was forced to convert to Islam and then a cleric married her along with Jamo Khan in the presence of some witnesses, he said. Got married. The PDI has demanded that Jamo Khan and his accomplices should be prosecuted under the Sindh Child Marriage Act. The organization said that the cleric who conducted the marriage and its witnesses should also be arrested.