Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members threaten to leave the party, claims Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan said that his party members are being forced to leave the party by threatening to harm their families and women. Imran Khan claimed himself as a former member of PTI and shared a screenshot of a text message on Twitter. While sharing, he said that this is a kind of pressure behind forced divorce.

While sharing on Twitter, Imran Khan wrote – Mr. Chairman, there was a lot of pressure on me to leave PTI. But now it has become unbearable. The threats have now gone beyond transactions for the women in my household. Now I have no other option but to hold a press conference and announce my separation from PTI. Imran Khan further told that I never thought that this would happen. Now I have only two options. Either commit suicide or hold a press conference. Speaker, I am with you from the beginning when you first contested in Mianwali.

This kind of pressure is the driving force behind “forced separations”. pic.twitter.com/9PtPJvaaDK

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 5, 2023

