Pakistan will come to India for World Cup 2023! Najam Sethi’s statement raised doubts again

Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Nazam Sethi Casting doubt on his team’s participation in the ODI World Cup to be held in India on Friday, he said it is “subject to government approval”. From this attitude of Sethi international cricket council It will be difficult for the ICC to finalize the World Cup schedule. Sethi’s comment comes as a surprise as all stakeholders, including Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Jay Shah, have agreed to the ‘hybrid model’ of the Asia Cup as proposed by the PCB chief.

Government will decide to send the team

Sethi said during a press conference, ‘As far as India and Pakistan are concerned, neither PCB nor BCCI can take a decision. Only the concerned governments can take a decision in this. He said, ‘Our government has to decide in this matter, like when it comes to India, it is their government that decides where they will play. There is no point in asking us whether we will play in Ahmedabad or not. He said, ‘When the time comes, it will be decided whether we are going or not, then the government will decide where we can play. Our decision will rest on these two important conditions.

Najam Sethi praised Jai Shah

The ACC announced on Thursday that the Asia Cup 2023 will be held in Sri Lanka and Pakistan under the hybrid model from August 31 to September 17. The Pakistan Cricket Board has thanked the ACC for adopting the hybrid model. PCB Chief Najam Sethi has also thanked BCCI and Sri Lanka Board for their support. I appreciate Chairman Jay Shah’s efforts to strengthen the ACC so that we can collectively continue to protect each other’s interests and also provide opportunities and platforms to emerging Asian countries, Sethi said in a statement. Can He said that Pakistan will leave no stone unturned in hosting and work on its strategy will start soon.

