‘Pakistani agencies want to maintain terrorist threats, anti-infiltration grid working on LoC’

Srinagar : Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Saturday that Pakistani agencies are trying to keep up with the threat of terrorism, but the anti-infiltration grid along the Line of Control (LoC) is doing its job. After inaugurating the Jashn-e-Dal festival in Srinagar, he told reporters that the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan along the Line of Control was being respected “by and large” by both sides. However, there have been some infiltration attempts by terrorists, he said.

Infiltration attempts made in Rajouri-Poonch and Kupwara

DGP Dilbag Singh said that the ceasefire agreement is being respected by both sides, but there have been infiltration attempts amid some activities, especially in Rajouri-Poonch sector and Kupwara sector. We have taken action against the infiltrating groups. He said that the number of infiltrating terrorists has been very less. He said that efforts are being made by Pakistani agencies to keep the menace of terrorism at bay through such activities, but our anti-infiltration grid along the Line of Control is alert and doing its job.

dreaded terrorists came from pakistan

DGP Dilbag Singh said that even before this, about six such attempts have been foiled. Infiltration attempts were also successful in the Poonch-Rajouri area, in which dreaded terrorists came from Pakistan and at some places targeted civilians and some security personnel as well. The campaign is on to trace them and foil such conspiracies. Regarding the operation in Poonch and Kupwara on Friday, Singh said that two infiltration attempts were foiled.

Huge amount of arms and ammunition recovered from the terrorists

He said that yesterday, there were two infiltration attempts in Kupwara in Poonch and Jumagund area where infiltrators from Pakistan tried to enter. They did not get a chance to enter Poonch and their attempt was foiled and they were forced to retreat. We recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition which the terrorists had brought with them. Five terrorists who came from Pakistan have been killed in Kupwara.

The youth of Jammu and Kashmir saw the nefarious plans of the enemy

The DGP said that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir have seen the nefarious designs of the enemy and have chosen the path of peace and development. He said that I also congratulate the youth of Kashmir and Jammu. They have finally understood the nefarious designs of our adversary and have chosen the path of peace rather than death and destruction. Hardly anyone is joining terrorist groups. Regarding Amarnath Yatra, Singh said that all arrangements have been made for the pilgrimage starting from July 1. He said that on behalf of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, we welcome the yatris. Like every year, the security arrangements and other logistics are being arranged by the civil administration.